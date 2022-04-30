Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PubMatic stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,192 shares of company stock worth $3,869,050. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

