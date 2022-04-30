Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 98.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the third quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in XL Fleet by 43.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XL stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.74. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

XL Fleet ( NYSE:XL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 184.55%.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

