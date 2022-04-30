Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 808,100 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

QUOT stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.