Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $78,000 Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.99 million, a PE ratio of 230.05 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

