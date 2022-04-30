Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 290.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

