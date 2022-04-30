Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $96,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

