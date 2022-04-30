Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Argan were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Argan by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $53.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

