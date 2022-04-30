Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ennis were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,183,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ennis stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

