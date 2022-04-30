Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $104,000 in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKLY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $374.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.22.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.