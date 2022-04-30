Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $42,000 in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,808,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,422,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,719,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of LIDR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. AEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that AEye, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

