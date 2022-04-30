Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $47,000 in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,844,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,112,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $556,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

