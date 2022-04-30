Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $47,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

