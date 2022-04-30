Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $50,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Clear Secure by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $100,054.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,061,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,240,316.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,066,285 shares of company stock worth $27,211,648 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

