Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $50,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

