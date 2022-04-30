Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $52,000 in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,711,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKE stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

