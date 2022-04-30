Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $60,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

CTRN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $109.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $242.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

