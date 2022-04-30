Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $65,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRGY stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

