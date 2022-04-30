Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $67,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after buying an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 214.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 232,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of GENI stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.