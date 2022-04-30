Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $88,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in The Container Store Group by 216.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $387.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.