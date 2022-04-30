Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $96,000 in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $211,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $8,708,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $20,590,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

HUMA opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.61. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

