Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $98,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth $387,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 229.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 149.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Shares of MMAT opened at 1.20 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.15 and a 12 month high of 21.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.