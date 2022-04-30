Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

LMAT stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

