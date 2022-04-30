Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $49,000 Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $74,466.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

