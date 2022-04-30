Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $93,000 Investment in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 130,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

