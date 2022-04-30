Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $146,421. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RMNI stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

