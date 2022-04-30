Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 234,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Telos by 67.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Telos by 236.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 68,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $528.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.06. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.