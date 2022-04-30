Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,594 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RE/MAX stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $443.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.
RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.
About RE/MAX (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.