Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,594 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $443.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -108.23%.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

