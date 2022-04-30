Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,010 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gogo were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

