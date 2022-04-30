Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,701 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 18.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brightcove by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 55.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 641,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.05 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $292.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

