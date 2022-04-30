Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 826 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in ePlus by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in ePlus by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in ePlus by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 477,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in ePlus by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 40,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

