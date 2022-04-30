Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CNM opened at $23.76 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

