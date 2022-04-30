Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,008,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYI opened at $36.81 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

