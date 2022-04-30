Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Shares in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,329,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Traeger stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

