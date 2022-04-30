Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMVP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

