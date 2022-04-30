Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 401 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.06. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($23.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -25.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

