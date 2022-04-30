Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 9,919 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $725.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of -310.69.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TORM plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TORM in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

