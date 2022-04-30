Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 252.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $3,546,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $238,223 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPSI opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

