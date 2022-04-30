Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 73.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

