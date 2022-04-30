Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

