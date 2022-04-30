Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 697.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NYSE INSW opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

