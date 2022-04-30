Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compugen were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

