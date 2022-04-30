Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,347 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.37 million for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

