Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $48,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock worth $16,073,407 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

