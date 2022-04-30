Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $50,000 Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $468.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

