Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $53,000 Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

