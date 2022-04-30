Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 202.51, a current ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $582.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -102.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.