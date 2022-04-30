Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.