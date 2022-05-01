$1.91 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to announce $1.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

