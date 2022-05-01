$1.91 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) to announce $1.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.