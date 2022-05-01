199,736 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 199,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.45%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

