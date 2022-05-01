1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 33.48%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,114,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

